Uzbekistan, Rothschild & Co. discuss privatization process of nation's financial entity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Uzbekistan and Rothschild & Co. are in talks about the ongoing privatization process of Uzpromstroybank., Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between member of the supervisory board of Rothschild & Co., Ariel Malard de Rothschild, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov.

With the privatization of Uzpromstroybank taking center stage, both parties exchanged perspectives on Rothschild&Co's expertise in bank privatization and delved into how to apply effective strategies in the current endeavor.

Both sides also focused on ongoing socio-economic reforms in Uzbekistan, with particular emphasis on elevating the banking and financial sector, as well as the privatization of state-owned banks. The delegation of Rothschild & Co. emphasized the importance of modernization and transformation in both the banking and energy sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to deepen their cooperation and work systematically toward achieving the objectives set out in their discussions.

Rothschild&Co., a global financial holding company, provides investment banking, corporate banking services, private equity investments, asset management, and private banking services.

