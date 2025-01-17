Azerconnect Group recognized as Azerbaijan's top employer in the ICT sector

Azerconnect Group, the country’s leading ICT company, has once again been recognized as Azerbaijan’s Top Employer by the esteemed Top Employers Institute. This makes Azerconnect Group the only local company to achieve the Top Employer international certification for three consecutive years.

The international institution assessed the company’s human capital management strategy, and the innovative projects implemented in the area, using over 250 criteria based on global best practices, awarding it the highest distinction. It was highlighted that the company implements the latest international best practices and standards in areas such as work environment, talent acquisition, learning and development, diversity, equality and inclusion, employee well-being, and more.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is a global organization that evaluates and certifies companies across various countries for their excellence in recruitment, employee experience, and leadership. With over 30 years of experience, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,400 organizations in 125 countries and regions as of 2025. These Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 13 million employees worldwide.

About Azerconnect Group

As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV. Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.