Türkiye pledges to do its utmost to address Gaza issue - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Türkiye will do its utmost on the issue of Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

“It is important for us to end the 15-month-long conflict between Hamas and Israel.

We hope that the ceasefire will continue and there will be no impediments to the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Türkiye will do its utmost in this direction.

Afterward, we will try to ensure the normalization process in the region. We will continue to provide humanitarian aid,” Fidan added.