Bringing OTS into more functional state holds strategic step - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Bringing the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) into a more functional state is a strategic step, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on January 18, Trend reports.

“Since the first years of the 21st century, we see that Turkic states have become a key factor. Making the OTS more functional is a strategic step," he said.

According to the minister, work is underway to further develop cooperation and projects within the OTS.

“We will continue to push our activities to a new level in 2025. There are also bilateral and trilateral projects between member states. This in turn strengthens the strength of the Organization. The success arising from our cooperation has an impact on the well-being of our peoples,” Fidan added.