Azerbaijani embassy in Syria to resume activities shortly - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. The activity of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Syria will be restored as soon as possible, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan had no diplomatic mission operating in Syria for a long time. Immediately after the events that took place there, appropriate steps were taken in this direction,” he said.

The minister noted that the Azerbaijani delegation managed to visit Syria in a short time.

“We have expressed our intention to restore the diplomatic mission there. The activity of the embassy will be restored soon. Technical works are currently underway,” Bayramov added.