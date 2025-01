BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Azerbaijan looks forward to the implementation of the agreement on ceasefire and hostages in Gaza, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan today, Trend reports.

“We hope that the parties will adhere to this agreement. The Azerbaijani state stands for a solution to this conflict based on the two-state principle,” Bayramov pointed out.

