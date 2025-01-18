Kyrgyzstan's trade house set to open in Kazakhstan's Almaty

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 18. A trade house for Kyrgyzstan is set to open in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between the Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Almaty, Jenishbek Asankulov, and representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora in the city.

The discussions also covered plans to establish a business club for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs working in the consular district.

Other topics included ensuring compliance with local laws, preventing the involvement of Kyrgyz citizens in extremism and terrorism, addressing drug-related crimes, and improving financial literacy among migrant workers.

During the meeting, a draft plan for the interaction of the General Consulate with the Kyrgyz diaspora and fellow citizens residing in the consular district for 2025 was discussed and approved.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.208 billion from January to November 2024, a decrease of 4.6 percent compared to the same period in 2023.