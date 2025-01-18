Azersun Holding president passes away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Well-known businessman and president of Azersun Holding Abdolbari Gozal has passed away, Azersun Holding told Trend.

A famous businessman died today from illness.

"It is with deep sorrow that we would like to inform you that Abdulbari Gozal, a philanthropist, businessman and founder of Azersun Holding, who was awarded the Shohrat Order, the Tereggi Medal and dozens of local and international awards for his activities by the head of state, has passed away. A person who made a significant contribution to the development of the economy of Azerbaijan has passed away," the company said in a post on Instagram.