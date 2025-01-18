Azerbaijan keeps on training camps with military conscripts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. In accordance with the training plan for 2025, practical classes were conducted during training sessions held as part of joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the training session, in line with the daily routine rules, classes on drill training and socio-political training were conducted with reservists to strengthen discipline.

The next day of the session, reservists were trained on the tactical-technical characteristics of small arms and grenade launchers, as well as their proper use, to further develop their combat training, knowledge, and skills. Then, the personnel involved in the training session performed practical shooting with small arms and grenade launchers.