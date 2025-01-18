Biden: from bold promises to broken trust

Joe Biden rode into the Oval Office with the swagger of a statesman ready to heal America’s battered reputation. He promised a grand comeback—a nation rising from the chaos of the Trump years, reclaiming its role as the moral compass of the free world. But nearly halfway into his presidency, the view from the ground tells a different story: a foreign policy riddled with contradictions, half-measures, and the creeping shadow of a trust deficit.

Biden’s campaign pledge to rebuild global alliances and steer America into a new era of leadership now feels like a fever dream. Lofty rhetoric has given way to haphazard crisis management. His foreign policy isn’t a coherent strategy; it’s a series of quick fixes, each one more disjointed than the last. From Ukraine to China, the Middle East to the Global South, Biden’s team seems caught in a relentless cycle of reacting, rather than leading.

A Promised Revival, Now Fraying

When Biden took office, the world wanted to believe America was “back.” Allies hoped for stability after four years of Trump’s unpredictability. Biden promised as much: renewed alliances, a decisive response to global threats, and a commitment to values like democracy and human rights. For a moment, it worked. His administration’s early moves—rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, repairing transatlantic ties, and confronting Russian aggression—signaled a fresh start.

But now, that fleeting optimism is unraveling. Instead of steady leadership, Biden’s presidency has been marred by inconsistency. His approach to Ukraine—while crucial in rallying NATO—has been riddled with delays and second-guessing. Weapons deliveries arrive just in time to prevent disaster, not to secure victory. And while Biden champions support for Ukraine as a defense of democracy, his administration’s soft-pedaling on issues like human rights abuses by allies such as Saudi Arabia leaves critics questioning the depth of his convictions.

Meanwhile, Biden’s attempts to contain China, like bolstering alliances in the Indo-Pacific, have been undermined by a lack of clear direction. Despite tough talk, Beijing continues to expand its influence, especially among countries in the Global South, where U.S. engagement often feels transactional and perfunctory.

Geopolitics Without a Plan

Biden has scored points where it matters—Russia is reeling from sanctions, Iran is on the ropes, and America’s economy outpaces Europe’s. Yet these successes pale in comparison to the broader picture. Across the Global South, skepticism toward the West is hardening. Nations from Africa to Latin America remain wary of Washington’s intentions, seeing little incentive to align with a U.S. foreign policy that often feels self-serving.

Even among traditional allies, cracks are forming. European leaders, once buoyed by Biden’s promises, are now questioning Washington’s long-term reliability. This doubt grows starker as Trump looms over the horizon, poised to make a political comeback that would upend what little stability Biden has managed to restore.

At home, Biden’s foreign policy is a political liability. Critics on the left accuse him of prioritizing military aid over domestic needs, while the right blasts him for weakness and indecision. And his administration’s juggling act—trying to appease progressive ideals while maintaining bipartisan support—leaves everyone frustrated.

A Legacy of Missed Opportunities

What’s Biden’s endgame? Is he laying the groundwork for a sustainable American leadership role, or simply keeping the wheels turning until the next election? The signs aren’t promising. Allies are losing patience, adversaries are emboldened, and the world is less inclined to trust Washington’s word.

The bitter irony is that Biden’s presidency could have been remembered as the antidote to Trump’s chaos. Instead, it risks being seen as a placeholder—a presidency defined not by bold action, but by missed opportunities. For every step forward, there’s been a stumble backward: a crisis mismanaged, a promise broken, or a principle compromised.

As Trump’s shadow grows larger, Biden’s window to secure his legacy is closing. History won’t judge him by his speeches or promises; it will measure him by his results. And right now, the balance sheet isn’t in his favor.

America’s place in the world is precarious. The road ahead demands clarity, resolve, and above all, consistency—qualities that have been sorely lacking in Biden’s foreign policy. If this administration doesn’t find its footing soon, it won’t just be Biden’s legacy on the line. It’ll be America’s standing as the leader of the free world.

Joe Biden entered office with a vision: to restore America’s standing in the world, mend alliances, and steer the nation with moral clarity. But as his term unfolds, his legacy has become a target for sharp criticism—riddled with missteps, strategic compromises, and a growing sense of squandered potential.

From the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to the quagmire in Ukraine and the neglected regions of Central America and Africa, Biden’s presidency is a study in lofty ideals clashing with harsh realities.

Afghanistan and Ukraine: A Tale of Two Failures

If there’s a single image that defines Biden’s foreign policy struggles, it’s the desperate evacuation from Kabul in August 2021. Two decades of American blood, treasure, and promises of democracy crumbled overnight as the Taliban swept into power. The frantic withdrawal left behind not only Afghan allies but also the global perception of America as a dependable partner. What was framed as ending “forever wars” felt more like strategic abdication.

Meanwhile, Biden’s efforts to counter Russia’s aggression in Ukraine showcase a different kind of faltering resolve. While the administration has provided critical support to Kyiv, it has done so with agonizing delays and frustrating half-measures. Weapons shipments arrive too late, promises of aid are mired in bureaucracy, and allies are left wondering if Washington has the stamina to see the conflict through. The memory of Afghanistan looms large, casting doubt over whether Biden’s promises to Ukraine are any more durable.

Neglect and Missed Opportunities in the Americas and Africa

Closer to home, Biden has largely sidestepped the festering crises in Central America. Migration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border have reached historic levels, overwhelming systems and fueling a humanitarian disaster. Biden’s approach has lacked not just urgency but vision, leaving space for competitors like China to expand their influence in the Western Hemisphere.

In Africa, the administration has made high-profile announcements, including a bold plan to build a railway linking the Democratic Republic of Congo’s mineral wealth to Angolan ports. On paper, it’s a monumental project, but in practice, it’s a promise that comes too late, with too little time left in Biden’s term to make it a reality.

The Middle East: Rhetoric vs. Reality

The Middle East epitomizes the contradictions of Biden’s foreign policy. Upon taking office, he pledged to prioritize human rights, condemning Saudi Arabia for the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Yet, when push came to shove, Biden embraced pragmatism over principles, maintaining Riyadh as a cornerstone of U.S. strategy in the region.

The October 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel further tested Biden’s approach. His administration unequivocally backed Israel, endorsing its military response and supporting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government, even as international outrage grew over civilian casualties in Gaza. Protests have dogged Biden and his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, accusing them of complicity in humanitarian abuses. The administration’s refusal to temper its support for Netanyahu’s far-right coalition has alienated both human rights advocates and the broader Arab world.

A Legacy of Fractured Trust

At the heart of Biden’s legacy is a profound disconnect between his moral rhetoric and his political reality. His administration frequently invokes human rights as a cornerstone of its agenda, yet his actions tell a different story. Afghanistan became a symbol of abandonment, Ukraine a theater of indecision, and regions like Central America and Africa little more than afterthoughts.

Biden has had his successes—resuscitating NATO, squeezing Russia’s economy, and maintaining a robust U.S. economy—but these achievements are overshadowed by his administration’s failures to deliver on its most ambitious promises. What could have been an era of renewal now risks being remembered as an era of hesitation and compromise.

The question hanging over Biden’s presidency is whether the U.S. can still lead with both moral authority and strategic clarity. For now, the answer remains unclear, and Biden’s term may go down as a cautionary tale: a presidency marked by grand ambitions undone by the relentless complexities of the modern world.

Falling Short of Expectations: Biden’s Faltering Global Leadership

Joe Biden ascended to the presidency promising a reset—a commitment to restore America’s moral authority and lead a fractured world through a turbulent era. He vowed to uphold liberal values, champion democracy, and strengthen the “rules-based international order.” Yet as his term unfolds, Biden’s foreign policy feels less like a blueprint for a new era and more like a scattershot mix of compromises, contradictions, and missed opportunities.

Gaza and the Middle East: The Politics of No Gratitude

Biden’s navigation of the Middle East has left him stranded in a diplomatic no-man’s-land. His administration stepped into the fray of the Gaza conflict, seeking to broker ceasefires, mediate tensions in Lebanon, and keep a volatile region from spiraling into chaos. U.S. military and financial support for Israel has been unwavering, even as the devastation in Gaza ignited global outrage.

Yet instead of gratitude, Biden has found himself under fire from all sides. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, far from acknowledging U.S. support, has used Biden as a political scapegoat, criticizing him publicly to shore up his far-right coalition. Protests against Biden’s stance have erupted at home and abroad, accusing his administration of enabling Israeli policies that undermine human rights and exacerbate suffering in Gaza.

Double Standards and the Erosion of Trust

The war in Gaza has exposed a glaring inconsistency in Biden’s foreign policy: its selective morality. While championing Ukraine’s sovereignty and demanding adherence to international norms in its conflict with Russia, the administration has turned a blind eye to similar violations by Israel. Calls to investigate civilian casualties in Gaza through international mechanisms like the International Court of Justice have been dismissed, and U.S. laws requiring military aid recipients to meet human rights standards have been sidestepped.

Sarah Yager of Human Rights Watch aptly described the fallout: “If the U.S. disregards the rules, dictators and illiberal leaders no longer need excuses to break them.” Biden’s selective enforcement of the “rules-based order” undermines not only his administration’s credibility but also America’s standing as the supposed guardian of those very rules.

Trying to Please Everyone: A Strategy That Pleased No One

Domestically, Biden’s foreign policy has mirrored his broader political approach: a desperate attempt to please everyone, which ultimately satisfied no one. Ravi Agrawal, Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Policy, noted that Biden’s administration prioritized political expediency over conviction, resulting in a muddled agenda that alienated both progressives and moderates.

Take the tariffs on China: despite their ineffectiveness, they remain in place—not because they align with Biden’s policy philosophy, but because they poll well with voters wary of China’s growing power. His signature climate bill was cynically rebranded as the “Inflation Reduction Act,” with subsidies funneled to Republican-dominated states in a bid to win over Trump supporters. Instead of bold leadership, Biden has relied on political gimmicks, and the result has been predictable—disappointment from all corners.

A Presidency of Waning Influence

What Biden’s tenure reveals is a leader struggling to reconcile ambition with action. His presidency began with lofty goals to reshape the global order and reclaim America’s moral high ground. But in the face of mounting crises—from Ukraine to Gaza, from China to the Global South—his administration has often stumbled, resorting to half-measures and politically convenient compromises.

The Biden doctrine, if it exists at all, feels reactive rather than visionary. His attempts to straddle the line between principle and pragmatism have left allies questioning U.S. reliability and adversaries emboldened by its inconsistencies.

As the clock ticks down on Biden’s presidency, his legacy on the global stage remains perilously undefined. A presidency that promised transformation now risks being remembered for cautious calculations and the erosion of trust. America’s allies, and the world at large, are left asking: if this is what leadership looks like, who will lead when Biden is gone?

International Values Under Siege

The Biden presidency, once heralded as a revival of America’s commitment to liberal values and global leadership, now finds itself mired in skepticism. The war in Gaza and the administration’s glaring double standards regarding Israel have become symbols of a deeper malaise: the United States’ retreat from its self-proclaimed principles. As Washington turns a blind eye to violations of international norms by its allies, authoritarian regimes around the world are taking note—and acting with impunity.

The consequences are profound. Trust in American leadership, already eroded by years of inconsistency, is slipping further. The promise of a moral compass guiding U.S. foreign policy has given way to accusations of hypocrisy, leaving allies disillusioned and adversaries emboldened.

A Fractured Legacy

Joe Biden’s foreign policy is a cautionary tale of how indecision, selective morality, and political expediency can erode credibility on the world stage. From the Gaza conflict to wavering support for Ukraine, his administration’s efforts to balance competing interests have often resulted in pleasing no one. The attempt to be all things to all people—to cater to domestic voters, placate allies, and contain adversaries—has left a legacy of disillusionment and diminishing trust.

At home, progressives lament the betrayal of human rights promises, while moderates see a lack of decisive leadership. Abroad, allies question whether America’s word still holds weight, and adversaries exploit the perceived vacuum of influence.

The Road Ahead

The Biden legacy now hinges on a pivotal question: Can America regain its moral standing and restore trust, both domestically and internationally? The answer will determine far more than the trajectory of Biden’s presidency; it will shape the future of U.S. global influence in an increasingly uncertain world.

For now, the picture is grim. A fractured legacy of missed opportunities and broken promises casts a long shadow, leaving the world to wonder: If not America, then who will lead?

