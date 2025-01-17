US Ambassador completes his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. A ceremony was conducted to honor the conclusion of US Ambassador honor W. Libby's diplomatic mission to Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

"His sincere and dedicated approach to strengthening the US-Azerbaijan relations and establishing new connections in Azerbaijan has truly been inspiring. The ambassador's contribution, from creating new partnerships to opening opportunities for further cooperation, will remain significant in the years to come," the embassy said.

To note, Libby was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the United States ambassador to Azerbaijan on May 25, 2022. His nomination expired at the end of the year and was returned to Biden on January 3, 2023. Libby was renominated by President Biden on the same day. On November 8, 2023, the full United States Senate confirmed his nomination through a voice vote. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mark Libby's credentials on January 18, 2024. Libby declared her intention to resign at the conclusion of 2024 for health-related reasons on December 3, 2024.

