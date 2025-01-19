Russian FESCO spills beans on volume of container traffic heading to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Russian FESCO (Far-Eastern Shipping Company) transportation group, as the sole operator of regular container trains between the port of Vladivostok and Tashkent, has transported more than 75,000 TEUs (a unit of measurement for container shipping) since 2014, a source in FESCO told Trend.

Every month, the company rolls out around five trains on this track, ferrying imported goods from China, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. On the whole, each train hauls about 130-150 TEUs, adding up to roughly 750 TEUs each month.

At the end of December 2024, FESCO sent its 500th container train from Vladivostok to Tashkent, continuing to develop rail logistics between Russia and Uzbekistan. The company also handles the transportation of export goods from Uzbekistan, which are then shipped via the port of Vladivostok to China and Southeast Asia by sea.

To note, Uzbekistan is set to implement a groundbreaking zero value-added tax (VAT) rate for an array of services associated with international freight transportation.

The proposed measure will cover transportation and forwarding services, as well as other operations under the relevant agreements, including receiving and transferring cargo, as well as storage and handling operations; organizing cargo insurance; customs documentation for goods and vehicles; providing cargo search services in case of delivery delays; storage in warehouses and open areas; and providing wagons and containers for use.