Masdar unveils partners for groundbreaking 1GW solar, energy storage project in Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Masdar, a leading UAE clean energy company, has announced key partners for the development of the world’s first ‘round-the-clock’ gigascale solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports.

The project, a collaboration with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), will generate up to 1GW of continuous clean energy.

Preferred suppliers for the project include Jinko Solar and JA Solar, two of the world’s largest solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers, each providing 2.6GW of capacity. CATL, the global leader in battery technology, will supply its advanced TENER BESS technology for a total capacity of 19GWh.

Larsen & Toubro and POWERCHINA were selected as preferred Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors for the groundbreaking project, which features a 5.2GW solar plant and aims to tackle renewable energy intermittency by providing baseload power 24/7.

Masdar’s Chief Operating Officer, Abdulaziz Alobaidli, emphasized that the project represents a major leap forward in clean energy innovation, with a focus on overcoming renewable energy challenges. The combination of solar PV and advanced energy storage will set a new global benchmark for continuous renewable energy generation.