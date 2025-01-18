Azerbaijani oil price goes up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. On January 17, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta rose by $0.3 compared to the previous rate, reaching $84.37 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light increased by $0.28 to $83.16 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.14 from the previous rate, reaching $69.41 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $0.08 compared to the previous rate, standing at $82.26 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 18 is 1.7 AZN/USD.