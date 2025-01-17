Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgia, Azerbaaijan mull over prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation

Politics Materials 17 January 2025 13:03 (UTC +04:00)
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Perspectives of further deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual concern have been discussed between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, productive talks were held with Prime Minister Ali Asadov in the frames of the 10th Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"We emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in trade and economic sectors as well as the energy field. Our strategic partnership plays a crucial role in regional stability and ensuring secure connectivity for our partners," Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian prime minister has arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

