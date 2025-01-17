Azerbaijan to establish information system for public investment management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The information system of state investment management will be established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the related services will be implemented at the same time.

In connection with these works, relevant works have been started in the Construction and Supply Union Limited Liability Company of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is predicted that the creation of a new information system will cost 3.1 million manat ($1.8 million).

To note, "Construction and Supply Union of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan" LLC was registered in 2021. The legal representative of the LLC with an authorized capital of 1 million manat ($588,000) is Anar Iskandarov.