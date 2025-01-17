Iran, Tajikistan sign agreement to develop cargo transit through Chabahar port

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 17. Iran and Tajikistan have signed a document regarding the use of Iran's Chabahar port for cargo transit, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport, a cooperation agreement between Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport and Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization was signed to develop the transit of goods through Chabahar port. The signing took place during the state visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Tajikistan.

During the talks with his Iranian counterpart, President Rahmon emphasized the importance of fully using the transport and transit potential of Iran’s ports. They also discussed how Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports could become key hubs for moving goods and products.

In total, 23 new cooperation agreements were signed during the visit, with both President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran present.