Russian, Kyrgyz foreign ministries set to sign 2025-2027 cooperation program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 17. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Kyrgyzstan are set to sign a cooperation program for the years 2025-2027, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on social media, Trend reports.

The signing is expected to take place as part of an official visit by Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev to Moscow on January 22.

Zakharova confirmed that during the visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The two officials are expected to focus on political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation, as well as other key areas of mutual interest.

“The ministers will exchange views on issues related to Eurasian integration, global and regional security, and coordination of joint actions on international platforms,” Zakharova said.

She also noted that special attention would be given to collaboration within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), given Kyrgyzstan’s current chairmanship of the organization in 2025.

"We are confident that the visit of Kyrgyzstan's foreign minister to Russia will contribute to the further strengthening of the Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance," said the spokesperson.