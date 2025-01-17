Kyrgyzstan to adopt National Development Program until 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 17. Kyrgyzstan will adopt a National Development Program for the period leading up to 2030 in 2025, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliyev announced during a cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

The program will outline the country's development plans for the next six years, focusing on a range of strategic goals.

"As part of this program, a plan for the next six years will be outlined. Our goals are to improve the efficiency of government administration, enhance the well-being of the population, develop human capital, advance key sectors of the economy, and implement national projects. Over the past four years, a solid foundation for the state has been established. Kyrgyzstan has successfully completed the first phase of development. With the adoption of the program through 2030, we are entering the second phase of development. Time, order, and decision-making are the foundation of our work," he said.

Kasymaliyev also acknowledged the early completion of the government's work plan for 2026.

Additionally, the chairman highlighted that Kyrgyzstan had achieved significant economic progress in 2024. The country’s GDP surpassed 1.5 trillion som (more than $17 billion), which is a 9 percent increase compared to 2023. This growth trend, Kasymaliyev noted, is expected to continue and improve in the coming years.