Azerbaijan sheds light on status of its land border with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The video capturing civilians making their way across Azerbaijan's land border with Georgia has popped up on social media.

In response to Trend's inquiry, the State Border Guard Service (SBS) announced that border checkpoints are functioning based on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

“Border checkpoints operate based on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers. Foreign citizens wishing to visit Azerbaijan must use air transportation, but there are no restrictions on leaving the country,” the information noted.

To note, according to Article 25 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the “Rules for prevention, and other necessary measures in the event of a threat of the emergence or spread of infectious, parasitic, and mass non-communicable diseases” approved by Resolution No. 73-1 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated February 28, 2020, the Cabinet has prolonged quarantine. until April 1, 2025.

