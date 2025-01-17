Azerishig, Donfang Electronics identify great potential for cooperation - official

HADRUT, Azerbaijan, January 17. There is a good base and great potential for cooperation between Azerishig and Dongfang Electronics Corporation, the deputy general director of Dongfang Electronics Corporation Shudong Cao told Trend.

He noted that in November 2024, China participated in the COP29 conference in Baku with a large delegation.

“Within the framework of this event, Donfang Electronics Corporation Chairman of the Board Zheng Ji Fang held a meeting with the management staff of Azerishig OJSC. In December 2024, the delegation of Azerishig OJSC made a reciprocal visit to China and visited Donfang Electronics Corporation. Mutual visits of the parties laid a solid foundation for further cooperation.

The other day we came to Azerbaijan, held extensive discussions in “Azerishig”, and visited various facilities. We see that Azerishig has very good ideas and initiatives in the field of Smart Grid and Green Energy and is implementing innovative innovations in these areas.

Dongfang Electronics Corporation, a world-renowned Chinese power company, operates in more than 50 countries. The company has a complete production chain and solutions in the field of power distribution and transmission systems, as well as rich experience in the reconstruction and construction of intelligent power grids, development and implementation of electrical SCADA systems, and development and construction in the field of green energy. Therefore, there is a good base and great potential for cooperation between Azerishig and Donfang Electronics Corporation.

Today we visited Karabakh and saw the devastating traces of war and houses in ruins. At the same time, we witnessed how fast the post-war reconstruction was progressing. Modern technology is being used in many areas, including roads, houses, and energy infrastructure. This is a great achievement for the President and the people of Azerbaijan. We visited the Fuzuli substation and saw the application of advanced digital technologies in the construction of this substation. Our specialists highly appreciate these technologies.

At present, Azerishig is cooperating with our company in the field of creating a SCADA system, an intelligent electric network of the Karabakh region, and the development of green energy. We hope to bring Chinese experience to the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's smart grid and development of green energy,” Shudong Cao said.