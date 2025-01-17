Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss establishment of digital geology platform

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, together with the World Bank, discussed the creation of a centralized digital platform designed to collect, systematize, and effectively utilize geological data, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between Remi Pelon, senior specialist from the World Bank's Mining Industry Department, Francisco Igualada, mining and geology consultant, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Khurshed Mustafayev, along with other ministry officials and representatives from the Ministry of Mining and Geology.

The platform aims to streamline the investment process and attract international investors to the sector.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed developing Uzbekistan's geological potential, attracting international investment, and creating sustainable supply chains. The World Bank delegation praised the country's opportunities for geological exploration and its efforts to implement institutional reforms to support investment.

The talks also highlighted the importance of improving ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards in the geological and mining industries to boost global competitiveness. Additionally, efforts to digitize geological research, train qualified personnel, and introduce technological innovations were discussed.

Moreover, the bank representatives stressed the unique opportunity this project offers for the further development of Uzbekistan's mining industry and emphasized the need for expedited progress.