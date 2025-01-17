Iran, Russia sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

Photo: Press service of the President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement has been signed between Iran and Russia, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An introduction and forty-seven clauses make up the agreement. After talks for three years, the two countries finally reached this agreement. The next step is for the two countries' legislatures to ratify the deal.

In addition to trade and economic cooperation, the agreement covers areas such as innovative technologies, peaceful nuclear energy, information and cybersecurity, counter-terrorism efforts, cooperation in the Caspian Sea, and environmental matters, among others.

The term of the agreement spans 25 years and serves as a substitute for the prior 20-year agreement.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation visited Russia on January 17. The signing of a document regarding the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations took place during the visit.

