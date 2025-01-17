Preliminary session for Ruben Vardanyan’s court trial held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. A preparatory hearing for the trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, has been held, Trend reports.

Vardanyan, accused of crimes including torture, terrorism, financing terrorism, mercenary activity, and violations of international law during armed conflict, was provided with a defense attorney of his choice and a Russian translator.

During the hearing, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, the accused was informed of his rights and obligations under Azerbaijani legislation. Vardanyan and his defense attorney filed two motions: one to consolidate his case with that of 15 others accused of serious crimes against Azerbaijan, and the other to allow more time for him to review case materials.

The court rejected the motion to consolidate the cases, as Azerbaijani procedural law does not permit such actions during trial. However, the court granted Vardanyan an additional 10 days to familiarize himself with the case materials, despite the prosecution's argument that sufficient time had been provided during the investigation phase.

The next preparatory hearing is scheduled for January 27.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under numerous articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including planning and waging aggressive war, persecution, torture, terrorism, financing terrorism, and illegal border crossing. These charges carry severe penalties under Azerbaijani law.