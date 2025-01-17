Cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Georgia is of special importance for a broader geography - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector holds special importance not only for our countries but also for a broader and larger geography, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: "The oil and gas projects we are jointly implementing today form the basis of energy security for many countries. Through Georgia’s transit, Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 11 countries, and exports are increasing year by year."