Azerbaijani public addresses open letter to Nobel Committee to deprive Mikhail Gorbachev of Peace Prize

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Representatives of Azerbaijani civil society, public activists, family members of martyrs, and veterans of the January 20 tragedy sent an open letter to the chairman and members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Trend presents the full text of the letter.

“Dear Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee Jørgen Watne Frydnes!

Dear members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee—Asle Toje, Anne Enger, Kristin Сlemet, Gry Larsen!

We, representatives of the civil society of Azerbaijan, family members of martyrs and veterans of the January 20 tragedy, and public activists, address you in connection with the decision of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which in October 1990 awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Mikhail Gorbachev, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

We believe that Mikhail Gorbachev, by retaining the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate, epitomizes one of the greatest injustices in the history of this prize. We ask you to remove this injustice committed against the Azerbaijani people by depriving them of this award, thus clearing it of its black stain.

Every year, on the night of January 19 to 20, the Azerbaijani people mourn the victims of the tragedy, when about 150 people were killed, and civilians were shelled with heavy equipment and various weapons as a result of Soviet troops entering Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani people curse the executioner Mikhail Gorbachev and express deep hatred towards those who committed this tragedy. Mikhail Gorbachev personally ordered the introduction of troops against civilians and bears direct responsibility for the massacres. The blood trail of this crime is indelible.

There are enough legal grounds for bringing to justice the criminals who committed the tragedy of January 20. This event is, first of all, a fact of violation of the requirements of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and other international legal documents and conventions. The tragedy of January 20 is a crime against humanity, during which civilians were killed, wounded, kidnapped, and tortured. A historic crime was committed against an entire people.

The massacre of January 20 is a pre-planned state crime aimed at suppressing the struggle of the Azerbaijani people for freedom and independence, protesting against the unjust policies of the USSR. This mass shooting is on par with the bloody events in Hungary in 1956 and in Czechoslovakia in 1968, directed against the Soviet power.

It is with a great sense of pain that we can say that it was after this massacre that the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to Mikhail Gorbachev, whose hands are covered with the blood of the Azerbaijani people. This causes us as much suffering as the tragedy of January 20 itself.

The Azerbaijani public for many years did not lose faith that one day this injustice would definitely be rectified.

This terrible crime committed on the orders of Mikhail Gorbachev did not break the persistence of the Azerbaijani people. A year later, Azerbaijan regained its state independence.

The Nobel brothers left an exceptional mark in the history of Azerbaijan, and the most important moments of their lives were closely connected with the successes in Baku. However, we regret that the Nobel Prize founded by them was awarded to Mikhail Gorbachev, who shed the blood of the Azerbaijani people.

Your decision to deprive Mikhail Gorbachev of his prize would strengthen the world community's faith in the justice and moral authority of the Nobel Peace Prize. There is a serious need for this.

We hope that you will not close your eyes to the insult of Nobel values and restore historical justice by signing the decision to deprive the Nobel Peace Prize of Mikhail Gorbachev, who has won the deep hatred of the Azerbaijani people, as well as other people of the former Soviet Union.

Sincerely,

Ramil Iskandarli - Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Eldar Guliyev - Chairman of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan

Novruzali Aslanov - Chairman of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society

Amir Aliyev - chairman of the Public Association “Human Rights Support Center”

Jalil Khalilov - chairman of the board of the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor, and Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Novella Jafarova - chairwoman of the Society for Protection of Rights of Azerbaijani Women named after D. Aliyeva

Saida Gojamanli - chairwoman of the Public Association for Protection of Human Rights and Legality

Saadat Bananyarli - Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Branch of the International Society for Human Rights

Alimammad Nuriyev - President of the Constitutional Research Foundation

Zaur Ibrahimli - Chairman of the “Priority” Socio-Economic Research Center Public Association

Dilgam Ahmad - Chairman of the Public Association "Chapar - Center for the Study of National Heritage"

Azer Allahveranov - Chairman of the Public Association “Eurasian Platform of Migration Initiatives”.

Mais Aliyev - Chairman of the Public Association “Social Rights Research”.

Davud Rahimli - Chairman of the Union of Organizations of Disabled Persons

Umud Mirzayev - President of the International Foundation "Eurasia Press".

Konul Behbudova - chairman of the Public Association “Missing Families of Garabagh”.

Sevinj Alizadeh - Chairperson of "Zafar" Public Association for Supporting Shehid Families

Mehriban Mammadova - chairperson of the “Humanitarian Studies” Public Association

Khalid Kazimov - Chairman of the “Regional Center for Human Rights and Media” Public Association

Telman Gasimov - Chairman of the “Scientific Research” Public Association

Mehdi Mehdiyev - chairman of the Public Association “Invalids, veterans, and families of martyrs of the Karabakh war”

Fizuli Rzaguliyev - chairman of the Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans Public Association

Naiba Beybutova - chairman of the “Gurur” Charitable Public Association of Martyrs' Families

Agil Jamal - chairman of the “United Values” Public Association

Ahmad Abbasbayli - chairman of the Public Association "Development of Society and Civil Relations"

Gulara Mammadova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Mirza Ganiyev

Nuraн Jafarov - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Allahyar Nasibov

Latif Karimov - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Karimov Ilgar.

Shirnaya Akhundova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Nuraddin Aga-Guseinov

Dilara Rzayeva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Azad Rzayeva

Nenebeyim Guliyeva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Bakhtiyar Huseynov

Beydulla Imanov - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Elchin Imanov

Almara Nabiyeva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Yanvar Nasirov

Zeri Babayeva - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Ibish Mammadov

Firangiz Mukhtarova - Member of the family of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20 Rasim Mukhtarov

Rafiga Asadullaeva - Member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20 Asifa Asadullaev

Ismail Ismayilov - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Mamedali Ismailov

Minara Karimova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Ogtay Karimov

Sona Ibadzadeh - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Agamehdi Ibadzadeh

Samaya Musayeva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Mehman Hasanov

Valida Nuriyeva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Zahir Nuriyeva

Kahriz Sadigova - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Yusif Sadigov

Malahat Aliyeva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Tariyel Abduyev

Said Mehdiyev - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Tofig Novruzov

Reyhana Meshkinchapagani - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Yusif Gasimov

Shovkat Khanmamedova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Jabrayil Khanmamedov

Dilara Movludova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Fuad Movludov

Oktay Novruzbayli - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Agabek Novruzbayli

Vilen Mammadov - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Anar Mammadov

Dilshad Asgharova - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Nusret Yagubov

Tarana Zulalova - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Isfandiyar Zulalov

Shirmayi Turabova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Tengiz Turabova

Zarifa Agaverdiyeva - Family member of Aslan Agaverdiyev, martyr of the January 20 tragedy Aslan Aghaverdiyev

Gulush Mursagulova - Family member of Ismail Mursagulov, the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Ismayil Mursagulov

Rafiga Jabbarova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Firuz Jabbarov

Ruhangiz Hasanova - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Sahib Hasanov

Ziyafet Rustamova - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Rovshana Rustamova

Rena Abulfatova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Mirjamal Abulfatov

Zahira Alieva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Bayram Aliyev

Mehpara Mirzayeva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Vagif Mirzayev

Elmira Ismayilova - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Rashid Ismayilov

Shargiya Babazadeh - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Baba Hammedov

Umsalama Aliyeva - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Zabulla Aliyev

Yagut Guliyeva - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Ragim Babayev

Nazira Bayramova - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Isabali Bayramova

Ekaterina Ibragimova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Ilgar Ibragimov

Zeynab Abdullaeva - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Zahid Abdullaev

Aybeniz Baghirova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Baloglan Baghirov

Roza Bagirova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Zahid Aliyev

Mansura Gahramanov - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Anagaldi Durdiyev

Shahla Mammadova - Family member of the martyr of the tragedy of January 20, Sakhavat Mammadov

Kifayat Bunyadzadeh - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Ulvi Bunyadzadeh

Kamala Alizadeh - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy Faik Alizadeh

Khatira Adilova - Family member of the martyr of the January 20 tragedy, Musa Adilov

Veteran of January 20 tragedy - Sultan Azimzadeh

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Eyshan Iskandarov

Veteran of January 20 tragedy - Imran Iskanderzadeh

Veteran of January 20 tragedy - Mubariz Ismayilov

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Shahin Imamaliyev

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Vafadar Ibragimli

January 20 tragedy veteran - Salman Ahadli

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Rovshan Jahangirov

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Akif Nasirov

Veteran of the January 20 tragedy - Asif Ibragimov

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Soltan Abbasov

Veteran of the January 20 tragedy - Gulaga Sharifzadeh

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Samir Piriyev

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Emil Elai

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Tahir Fatullayev

Veteran of the January 20 tragedy - Valeh Huseynov

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Rovshan Abbasov

Veteran of January 20 tragedy - Sattar Badalov

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Shakir Azadaliyev

Veteran of January 20 tragedy - Sadig Guluzadeh

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Farida Muradova

Veteran of January 20 tragedy - Asad Asadzadeh

Veteran of the January 20 tragedy - Vagif Namazov

January 20 tragedy veteran - Asim Huseynov

Veteran of January 20 tragedy - Ramiz Huseynov

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Abdullah Aghazadeh

Veteran of the tragedy of January 20 - Huseyn Mammadov.”