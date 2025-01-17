Number of Azerbaijani students getting medical education in Hungary likely to rise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The Health Ministry of Azerbaijan has held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Tamás Torma, Trend reports.

Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasized the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in the field of health care and medical science.

According to the minister, cooperation in the field of health care between Azerbaijan and Hungary is carried out within the framework of international organizations, primarily the World Health Organization and the Organization of Turkic-speaking States (OTS).

“Bilateral cooperation in the field of medical education is also developing dynamically. In addition, Azerbaijan Medical University actively cooperates with Hungarian universities Semmelweis and Pecs,” the minister noted.

Emphasizing that the pharmaceutical industry is one of the most important sectors of modern times, Musayev also pointed to the dynamic cooperation in this field.

"Historically, the Hungarian pharmaceutical industry has been distinguished by high-quality products. I would also like to note that some medical institutions in Azerbaijan are equipped with Hungarian-made medical devices," he said.

In conclusion, the Minister of Health of Azerbaijan expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral relations.

In view of the terrible death toll from the Baku-Grozny airplane crash, the Hungarian Ambassador first sent his sympathies to the people of Azerbaijan. Stressing that interstate relations are at a high level in all areas, including healthcare, Tamás Torma noted that in 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science was signed between the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary.

In the course of the meeting, the current state and potential opportunities for the development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of medicines and other pharmaceutical products, were discussed.

