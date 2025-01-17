Russia, Iran set to finalize nuclear power plant construction talks – president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Russia and Iran are poised to finalize negotiations on the construction of a nuclear power plant, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

"Agreement on the construction of the nuclear power plant is very good news. I believe that today the parties will finalize our agreements in this area. Our colleagues, ministers, and experts are discussing all outstanding issues, and I am confident that by the end of today they will reach an agreement on how to move these matters forward," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president emphasized that the strategic agreement between Moscow and Tehran, which is set to be signed today, would significantly boost the development of bilateral relations.

"I am confident that the signing of the agreement, which covers all areas of cooperation between our two countries, including culture, economics, and humanitarian relations, will provide a strong impetus for the development of bilateral ties and will lay a solid foundation for future progress," the Iranian president added.

