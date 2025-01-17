PASHA Holding extends insurance support for martyrs' children in 2025

Since 2023, PASHA Holding, through its subsidiary PASHA Insurance and under the “Vətən əmanətlərin keşiyindədir” initiative, has been providing insurance coverage for children of martyrs. This support will continue in 2025.

PASHA Holding’s social support program, launched three years ago for children under the age of 18 of heroes who lost their lives in the 44-day Patriotic War, remains active and has been expanded in 2024 to include children of martyrs from anti-terrorism operations. The program encompasses gifts on the occasion of holidays, as well as school supply packages and enhanced insurance packages. The enhanced insurance packages include various services such as dental care and treatment for chronic illnesses.

Over the past two years, PASHA Insurance has responded to more than 1,000 requests, offering services in areas like outpatient and inpatient care, emergency medical assistance, dentistry, pediatrics, neurology, and ophthalmology.

To access the medical insurance provided through the “Vətən əmanətlərin keşiyindədir” initiative, you can reach out to the *7000 Insurance Advisory Line.