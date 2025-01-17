Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta decreased by $0.71 on January 16 compared to the previous rate, landing on $84.07 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.81 to $82.88 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude lowered by $0.86 from the previous rate, amounting to $69.27 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, also decreased by $0.88 compared to the previous rate, standing at $82.18 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 17 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

