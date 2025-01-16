Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan to establish factoring organization to provide exporters with working capital

Uzbekistan Materials 16 January 2025 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan to establish factoring organization to provide exporters with working capital
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan will establish a separate factoring organization to provide exporters with working capital, with a funding allocation of $100 million, Trend reports.

This was revealed at a videoconference chaired by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on key investment issues.

Additionally, part of the costs for bringing products in line with international certifications will be covered, up to $20,000.

Lab equipment imported for research and development centers will be exempt from customs duties. A total of $2 million will be allocated to promote local products through international marketplaces.

Responsible authorities have been tasked with analyzing the external market potential of each industry and developing a three-year export strategy.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will establish a new export-oriented economic zone in Namangan, focusing on the textile industry. This decision comes as part of Uzbekistan’s strategy to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and expand exports.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more