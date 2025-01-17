Uzbekistan announces major investments in electrical engineering with focus on localization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 11. Uzbekistan is set to implement 290 new projects in the electrical engineering sector across its regions, with a total value of $4 billion, Trend reports.

This announcement was made by the Uzelttehsanoat association during a meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to the association’s chairman, the government also plans to attract $600 million in investments and increase the copper processing rate to 75%.

One of the main objectives is to effectively utilize localization programs. This year, Uzbekistan will implement investment projects totaling $75 billion, with $28 billion allocated for local components.

To support the expansion of the electrical engineering cluster, additional land plots have been allocated: 200 hectares in Akhangaran, 10 hectares in Fergana, and 4 hectares in Urgench. Infrastructure worth approximately $13.91 million has already been built.

Under new policies, entrepreneurs will be allowed to construct ready-to-use buildings on technology park premises and sell them to companies in the electrical engineering and related sectors. Additionally, entrepreneurs who introduce high-tech production will be exempt from profit and property taxes for three years.

These measures will pave the way for new projects, including one in the Akhangaran copper cluster, valued at $68 million, as well as initiatives in Kashkadarya, Fergana, and Urgench, totaling $30 million.