Azerbaijan, Libya moot opportunities for expanding energy sector cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Discussions have taken place regarding the potential for expanding cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Libya, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

"During our productive meeting with Ali Salem Nasser, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Libya to Azerbaijan, we discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties in the energy sector and the expansion of the partnership between SOCAR and Libya’s National Oil Corporation. The meeting also covered potential cooperation in trade and extraction projects, along with an exchange of views on other matters of mutual interest," the publication reads.