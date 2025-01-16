Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Territorial claims to Azerbaijan in Armenian constitution raise concerns - FM

Politics Materials 16 January 2025 17:57 (UTC +04:00)
Territorial claims to Azerbaijan in Armenian constitution raise concerns - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution are cause for concern despite big progress on the peace treaty, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during today's joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that despite the fact that for many years the Azerbaijani territories were under Armenian occupation and ethnic cleansing was carried out against the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan invited Armenia to work on a peace treaty.

"Armenia's rapid armament is a source of serious questions and concern on our part," he added.

