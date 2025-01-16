Azerbaijan - strategic partner for Israel in the region, BESA think tank says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan's strategic partnership with Israel has grown into one of the most stable relationships between a Muslim-majority state and the Jewish state, as highlighted by experts from the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA), Trend reports.

Over the past three decades, the two countries have cooperated extensively on energy, military, and security issues, with Azerbaijan playing a pivotal role in ensuring Israel’s energy security and regional defense.

"Azerbaijan is vital to Israel's security, especially in the context of its shared border with Iran," noted BESA. The strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel on military and intelligence matters has also been crucial.

Furthermore, BESA underscores Azerbaijan’s unique position in the Muslim world as the only country where Jewish people coexist with Muslims in a manner that sets a model for others. "Azerbaijan serves as a successful model of coexistence between Muslims and Jews," the center concluded, highlighting the strong bond between the two nations. Azerbaijan’s role in facilitating Israel's relations with moderate Muslim countries is also pivotal, as it helped bridge the gap between Israel and Gulf states in the lead-up to the Abraham Accords.

As Israel and Azerbaijan continue to strengthen their ties, experts from BESA assert that this partnership will remain integral to Israel’s strategic interests in the region. "Azerbaijan is not just a partner but a critical ally in Israel’s efforts to stabilize the region and counter shared threats," BESA concluded.