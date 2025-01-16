Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs discuss several vital topics in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A meeting in an expanded format was held in Baku between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, the Azerbaijani MFA shared on its official X page, Trend reports.

Moreover, the ministers discussed political, economic, energy, transport, communication, and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic partnership during the meeting. They also touched upon regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

Will be updated