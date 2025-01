BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The next currency auction has rolled around at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports via CBA.

The metric during the auction registered at $71.4 million and was comprehensively satisfied.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

