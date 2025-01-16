Azerbaijan shares target indicators for implementing digital development concept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The target indicators for implementing the "Digital Development Concept in the Republic of Azerbaijan" have been announced by the country’s relevant bodies, Trend reports.

The targets are outlined in the "Digital Development Concept in the Republic of Azerbaijan," approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The implementation of the Concept aims to achieve the following goals:

1. Development of the Digital Economy

Increasing the share of the digital economy in the non-oil and gas sector.

Boosting the contribution of the ICT sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

2. Expansion of Technological Applications

Implementing cloud solutions.

Expanding the reach of digital products and services.

3. Optimization of Digitization Processes

Implementing digitization based on a unified architecture.

Applying modern data management approaches.

Simplifying and optimizing government services.

4. User-Centered Digital Services

Organizing digital services through pilot projects (regulatory sandbox).

Expanding digital government services provided to citizens on a "one-stop-shop" basis.

5. Development of Human Resources

Enhancing digital literacy.

Training personnel and improving the existing workforce to meet labor market demands.

6. Improvement of "Government-Citizen" Relations

Creating favorable conditions for collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Reducing the number of documents required from citizens.

Increasing satisfaction with the quality of public services and boosting trust in the government.

Notably, the implementation of these objectives is aimed not only at addressing current challenges in the field of digitalization but also at accelerating the country’s digital development.