Azerbaijan-Georgia relations play key role in region - Maka Bochorishvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia play a significant role in the region, said Maka Bochorishvili, Georgian Foreign Minister, at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

Bochorishvili highlighted that Azerbaijan is one of Georgia’s largest economic partners.

"We discussed important projects that benefit not only our countries but the entire region. We are capable of implementing larger strategic projects together.

I hope for a forthcoming meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia to discuss further promising projects," she said.