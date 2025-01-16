More families receive keys to their apartments in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil city

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, January 16. Another group of families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who arrived in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil city were presented with the keys to their new homes, Trend reports.

According to the regional correspondent of the agency, following the meeting, employees of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) informed the residents about the dangers posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXOs).

They were advised to avoid contact with unfamiliar objects and report any such incidents to the relevant authorities.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and other dignitaries. The families joyfully received the keys and moved into their new homes. All necessary conditions for their resettlement were provided in the newly constructed buildings in the city of Jabrayil, as directed by the President of Azerbaijan.

To date, about 30,000 people are currently living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who resettled there, working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state institutions, working in resumed health care, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel