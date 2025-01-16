Azerbaijan, Georgia pursuing policies based on national interests - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan and Georgia are pursuing policies that align with their national interests, said Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, at a joint press conference with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.

Bayramov emphasized that attempts by certain major powers to interfere in the internal affairs of independent and sovereign states are not new, but the scale and aggressiveness of these attempts have never been as intense as they are now.

"Azerbaijan and Georgia pursue policies based on their national interests, not under the dictates of any major powers. In this regard, they are targeted. Various processes are used as tools against them. An international event like COP29 has been turned into a pretext for vicious attacks on Azerbaijan," he said.