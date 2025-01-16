Georgia, Azerbaijan always advocate for regional peace, stability - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Georgia and Azerbaijan have always advocated for peace and stability in the region, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said during today's joint press conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

The minister noted that peace and stability will contribute to the economic potential of the region.

“Azerbaijan and Georgia will continue intensive cooperation and good neighborly relations. I thank Azerbaijan for its support in various formats.

To deepen relations between the two countries, various projects are being implemented. We strive to make this cooperation sustainable,” Bochorishvili added.

