Another group of former IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, January 16. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to Jabrayil city according to the First State Program for the Great Return to the Azerbaijani liberated territories has arrived in their native land, Trend reports.

At this stage, 32 families (153 people) have returned to the city.

The former IDPs thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

The city's new houses, built on the instructions of the head of state, provide all conditions for the resettlement of families.

Currently, more than 30,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

