Baku hosts 10th Joint Azerbaijani-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan's Baku hosted the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, chaired by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on January 17, Trend reports.

The two heads of government first held a one-on-one meeting, followed by a session of the joint intergovernmental commission with the participation of delegations from both countries.

Prime Minister Asadov emphasized that the development of relations with Georgia is a priority in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. He noted that over time, the Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic partnership has reached a qualitatively new level, highlighting the active political dialogue between the two countries and expressing satisfaction with mutual support within international organizations. Particular attention was given to mutual support regarding territorial integrity.

The meeting highlighted the significance of trade and economic collaboration between Azerbaijan and Georgia, with Georgia recognized as one of Azerbaijan's key trade partners. Investment cooperation has demonstrated encouraging trends, with Azerbaijan recognized as the foremost investor in Georgia.

The discussions included topics related to increasing mutual investments, with an emphasis on cooperation in the oil and gas sector. Discussions were held on projects implemented by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Georgia, as well as new promising projects. Joint megaprojects between Azerbaijan and Georgia were recognized as a model of successful regional cooperation, having transformed the South Caucasus and changed the region's energy and transport map. The important role of the two countries in the Southern Gas Corridor project was emphasized. Satisfaction was also expressed regarding the beginning of construction of the green energy bridge to Europe, involving both countries.

The transport and transit sector was identified as a key area of bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on the full operationalization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Thanks to increased investments from Azerbaijan and the efforts of Georgia, the railway’s capacity has expanded from 1 million to 5 million tons. Work is also underway to enhance the cargo handling capacity at Baku International Sea Trade Port, a vital part of the Middle Corridor, with plans to increase throughput from 15 million to 25 million tons annually.

Additionally, both sides expressed satisfaction with the successful collaboration and knowledge exchange in various agricultural sectors, including trade in agricultural products, plant protection, and veterinary services.

The meeting also evaluated the successful outcomes of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. It was noted that the foundation-laying ceremony for the new building of the Tbilisi Azerbaijan State Drama Theater named after Heydar Aliyev in Georgia in 2023, with the participation of both prime ministers, was a significant achievement. Both sides expressed a mutual interest in expanding cultural exchange and cooperation in education.

The meeting extensively discussed the prospects for developing strategic partnerships across all areas of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, with delegation members presenting their views on the agenda topics.

Following the meeting, Prime Ministers Ali Asadov and Irakli Kobakhidze signed the protocol of the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the ministries of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Georgia regarding consular cooperation. A memorandum of understanding on maritime transport cooperation was established between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. Additionally, a protocol of intent was executed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel