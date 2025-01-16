Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgia observes number of attempts to meddle with its internal affairs

Politics Materials 16 January 2025 18:06 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A number of attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Georgia have been recently observed, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said during today's joint press conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Georgia and Azerbaijan are quite strong states capable of responding to various threats and challenges.

"Our partnership has always been aimed at further positive development of relations between the two countries,” Bochorishvili added.

