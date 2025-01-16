Azerbaijani-Georgian discussions see formation of fiber optic lines among key issues - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. One of the main topics discussed between Georgia and Azerbaijan is the formation of fiber-optic lines, and various projects are being developed in this direction between companies of the two countries, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during today's joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized the importance of a four-party format between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan for presenting roadmaps in the transportation sector.

"Special attention should be given to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor.

Tomorrow, there will also be a detailed exchange of views on new initiatives. Special focus will be placed on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the humanitarian sector," he added.

