Azerbaijani Central Bank records demand picking up at its currency auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Demand at the currency auction of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held today has grown, Trend reports via CBA.

This indicator amounted to $71.4 million (up 4.54 percent or $3.1 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully satisfied.

In the meantime, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $68.3 million.

The conclusive weighted average exchange rate at the termination of the auction was established at 1.7 AZN per 1 USD.

The peak demand for currency this fiscal year was documented during the auction conducted on January 7, amounting to $73.5 million.

A cumulative sum of $7.09 billion has been transacted at currency auctions since the commencement of the current fiscal year.

About $417.1 million were purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, $558.6 million in May, $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, $582.87 million in September, $738.7 million in October, $487.1 million in November, and $492.2 million in December.

In the fiscal landscape of 2023, a staggering aggregate of $3.8 billion was transacted through currency auctions, reflecting significant market dynamics and liquidity flows.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

