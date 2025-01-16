Glensol issues first corporate bonds

Global Energy Solutions (Glensol), a subsidiary of Nobel Energy, has officially launched the process of its first corporate bonds emission, marking a significant step as it enters Azerbaijan's capital market. This move highlights Glensol’s plans for growth and the potential of Azerbaijan’s financial sector.

The bond has a total value of 10 million AZN and offers an attractive coupon rate of 12%, with interest payments made quarterly. The emission will be carried out in 2 tranches of 5 million AZN each, the first starting on 21 January and lasting for 2 weeks. This initiative aims to attract investors and support Glensol's lucrative works in oilfield operations and equipment maintenance.

Glensol has a strong client base, including major national and international energy companies like BP and SOCAR, which helps ensure stable finances and steady cash flow from various strategic energy projects. The company is committed to the energy transition, using its capacity and tested capability to support both traditional and sustainable energy projects.

The money raised from this emission will be used to expand sustainable projects base, including development efforts aimed at innovation in the energy sector. As Azerbaijan’s capital markets continue to grow – with an annual turnover of AZN 6 billion – Glensol's bond issuance is well-timed and strengthens its position within the Nobel Energy Group, an energy segment of NEQSOL Holding.

Investors are encouraged to explore this stable and profitable investment opportunity, backed by Glensol’s solid track record and commitment to long-term strategic growth and sustainability through smart investments in people and technology. The investment market is now active, with total securities placements reaching AZN 535 million, adding to the appeal of Glensol's offerings.

For more details about the bond or investment opportunities, please contact PASHA Capital at [email protected] or call +994 99 830 02 32.

About Glensol

Established in 2012, as a field operations and equipment maintenance subsidiary of Nobel Energy, Glensol has been a trusted provider of local and international oil and gas companies with rotating equipment, including turbomachinery services and controls, operation and maintenance services to major energy companies in the region and across the world.

More information: www.nobelenergy.com

About PASHA Capital

PASHA Capital is Azerbaijan's leading investment firm, known for its strong market presence and recognized as the Best Investment Company and Best Brokerage House.