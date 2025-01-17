Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan is not only a valuable friend to us but also a reliable partner and a brotherly country - Irakli Kobakhidze

Politics Materials 17 January 2025 17:22 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The economic aspect of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations is also very important. You have wisely highlighted the strategic partnership between our countries. These projects have both strategic and economic significance, said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze during a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“It is crucial that such projects continue and new areas are identified. As I have already mentioned, the Republic of Azerbaijan is not only a valuable friend to us but also a reliable partner and a brotherly country. The deepening of these ties is in our interest, and we place great importance on these relations,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

