Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad serves as crucial part of Middle Corridor - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad is the most important part of the Middle Corridor, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said at the opening of the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Special attention should be paid to joint efforts to fully implement the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad project. Due to to additional investments by Azerbaijan and the efforts of Georgia, the throughput capacity of freight traffic has increased from 1 million up to 5 million tons,” the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that one of the largest trading ports on the Caspian Sea—Baku International Trade Port—also plays a key role in the Middle Corridor.

“Currently, active work is underway to increase the port's throughput capacity from 15 to 25 million tons per year. The Poti and Batumi ports in Georgia also form important elements of the Middle Corridor. We are very pleased that today the relevant agencies will sign a memorandum on cooperation in the field of the transport corridor. All these measures strengthen the role of Azerbaijan and Georgia as key transit links in intercontinental transactions,” Ali Asadov noted.

To note, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit on January 17.

